May 10 (Reuters) - ProntoForms Corp:

* PRONTOFORMS REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PRONTOFORMS CORP - RECURRING REVENUE IN Q1 2018 INCREASED BY 15% TO $2.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $2.2 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* PRONTOFORMS CORP - TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2018 INCREASED BY 18% TO $2.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $2.3 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* PRONTOFORMS CORP - NET LOSS FOR Q1 2018 WAS $775,163, UP FROM A NET LOSS OF $870,290 IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: