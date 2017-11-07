FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Proofpoint enters agreement to acquire Cloudmark for $110 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint enters into definitive agreement to acquire Cloudmark for $110 million in cash; strengthens industry-leading investment in messaging security and threat intelligence

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍expects Cloudmark to have no material impact to its financial outlook for q4 and full year 2017​

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍Cloudmark’s global threat network will be incorporated into Proofpoint’s nexus platform​

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍expects Cloudmark to have contribution to its financial outlook for fy 2018 by increase revenue range by $20 - $25 million to $664 - $673 million​

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍expects Cloudmark to have contribution to financial outlook for fy 2018 increase in billings range by $20 -$25 million to $818 - $827 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
