BRIEF-Proofpoint Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.30

April 26 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:

* PROOFPOINT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 REVENUE $162.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $152.1 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.17

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $168 MILLION TO $170 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $165.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $866.0 MILLION TO $870.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

* FREE CASH FLOW FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $141.0 MILLION TO $143.0 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90, REVENUE VIEW $694.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S