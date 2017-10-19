FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Proofpoint reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Proofpoint reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $134.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $138 million to $140 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $644 million to $648 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $508 million to $510 million

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍total billings were $166.5 million for Q3 of 2017, an increase of 33%, compared to $124.8 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2017 ‍billings to be in range of $630.0 million to $632.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP net loss to be in range of $2.31 to $2.24 per share​

* Proofpoint inc sees FY 2017‍ non-gaap net income to be in range of $0.73 to $0.75 per share​

* Proofpoint Inc sees ‍FY 2017 free cash flow for full year to be in range of $101.5 million to $103.5 million, on capital expenditures of about $48.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2018 ‍billings to be in range of $798.0 million to $802.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2018‍ non-GAAP net income to be in range of $0.96 to $1.03 per share​

* Proofpoint sees FY 2018 ‍free cash flow to be about $135.0 million, assuming capital expenditures of approximately $45.0 million for full year 2018​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $505.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $649.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.