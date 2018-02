Feb 26 (Reuters) - Propel Funeral Partners Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 83.9 PERCENT TO $38.9 MILLION

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $19.5 MILLION ‍​

* SEES FY PRO FORMA FORECAST OPERATING EBITDA TO $21.1 MILLION