May 8 (Reuters) - Propel Funeral Partners Ltd:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S FUNERAL VOLUMES IN APRIL 2020

* 9-MTHS REVENUE $85.0 MILLION VERSUS $69.6 MILLION

* 9-MNTHS OPERATING EBITDA $24.0 MILLION VERSUS $16.9 MILLION