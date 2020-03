March 25 (Reuters) - Propel Funeral Partners Ltd:

* ECONOMIC AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTED BY COVID-19

* GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES & DIRECTIVES IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 TO TEMPORARILY IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* CEASING NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATING EXPENDITURE AND DEFERRING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* PREMATURE TO QUANTIFY IMPACTS OF COVID-19 HAVE ON CO'S OVERALL FUNERAL VOLUMES, REVENUE AND EARNINGS FOR REMAINDER OF FY20