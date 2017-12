Dec 4 (Reuters) - Properst Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Tokyo-based real estate property (including land and building) on Dec. 15

* Says it will take out loan of 1.02 billion yen on Dec. 15, to fund the acquisition, with maturity date on Jan. 31, 2020

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9XkTmL

