July 12 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 130-160 percent y/y to 234.8-265.4 million yuan ($34.59-$39.10 million)

($1 = 6.7885 Chinese yuan renminbi)