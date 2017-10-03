BRIEF-Property for Industry acquires portfolio of properties for NZ$69.5 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Property for Industry Ltd:
* Secured a portfolio of eight industrial properties and one head office for an acquisition price of NZ$69.5 million
* Acquisition is to be funded by about $70 million of new equity via a fully underwritten pro rata renounceable rights issue
* Maintains FY17 guidance for distributable profit of between 7.70 & 7.90 cents per share & cash dividend of 7.45 cps
* A $70 million institutional credit facility has been established with ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited to fund acquisition
* Acquisition and equity raise will decrease PFI’s gearing from 34.2% to 32.3%
* All figures in NZ$