May 8 (Reuters) - Property for Industry Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED A Q1 DIVIDEND OF 1.8000 CENTS PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND WILL HAVE IMPUTATION CREDITS OF 0.4925 CENTS PER SHARE

* ABOUT 6% OF CO’S TENANTS CONTRACTUALLY ENTITLED TO SOME FORM OF IMMEDIATE RENTAL RELIEF

* DISCUSSIONS WITH TENANTS COMMERCIALLY SENSITIVE & EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2020

* DEPRECIATION DEDUCTION FOR COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS WILL RESULT IN INCREASE IN FFO & AFFO OF ABOUT NZ$1.85 MILLION IN FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: