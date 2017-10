Oct 20 (Reuters) - PROPERTY FRANCHISE GROUP:

* PROPERTY FRANCHISEGP - RESPONSE TO POSSIBLE MERGER OFFER

* PROPERTY FRANCHISE GROUP PLC - ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM BELVOIR REGARDING POSSIBLE MERGER OFFER WHICH WAS REJECTED​

* PROPERTY FRANCHISE GROUP PLC - ‍MAINTAINS ITS POSITION THAT POSSIBLE MERGER OFFER WOULD NOT BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF TPFG‘S SHAREHOLDERS​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)