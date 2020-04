BRIEF-Property group Icade cuts dividend and some executive pay

April 17 (Reuters) - Icade SA:

* ICADE STEPS UP SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE MEASURES AND SUPPORT FOR ITS TENANTS AMID COVID-19

* ICADE CUTS DIVIDEND

* ICADE: NOT REMUNERATING THE DIRECTORS (ATTENDANCE FEES) FOR MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES MAINLY DEVOTED TO MANAGING THE HEALTH CRISIS

* ICADE WILL CANCEL Q2 2020 LEASE PAYMENTS FOR ITS TENANT COMPANIES WITH LESS THAN 10 EMPLOYEES OPERATING IN SECTORS FALLING WITHIN THE SCOPE OF AN ADMINISTRATIVE DECISION

* IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS AND THE MEASURES TAKEN BY ICADE WILL BE REASSESSED AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)