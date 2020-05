BRIEF-Property lender PBB says Q1 net profit down 95% due to COVID-19

May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 2 MILLION EUR (VERSUS 40 MILLION YEAR-EARLIER)

* PBB SAYS ROE AT -0.3%

* PBB SAYS CET1 RATIO AT 16.3%

* PBB SAYS Q1 RISK PROVISIONS AT 34 MILLION EUR, THEREOF 32 MILLION INDUCED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PBB SAYS WIDENED CREDIT SPREADS HAVE TURNED NET INCOME FROM FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT NEGATIVE -17 MILLION EUR, OF WHICH 13 MILLION WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COVID-19

* PBB SAYS BANK EXPECTS STABLE OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN TERMS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR 2020

* PBB SAYS CHANGED SITUATION ON REAL ESTATE MARKETS DURING Q1 DUE TO COVID-19 DID NOT YET HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON NEW BUSINESS VOLUME IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE