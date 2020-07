BRIEF-Propetro Holding Corp Cancels Substantially All Planned Growth Capital Expenditures For 2020

July 2 (Reuters) - ProPetro Holding Corp:

* PROPETRO HOLDING CORP SAYS CANCELLED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL PLANNED GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 - SEC FILING

* PROPETRO HOLDING SAYS REDUCED MAINTENANCE EXPENDITURES AND FIELD LEVEL CONSUMABLE COSTS DUE TO REDUCED ACTIVITY LEVELS

* PROPETRO HOLDING SAYS SEEKING LOWER PRICING FOR EXPENDABLE ITEMS, MATERIALS USED IN DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS AND LARGE COMPONENT REPLACEMENT PARTS

* PROPETRO HOLDING SAYS REDUCED WORKFORCE BY OVER 60% DUE THE CHANGING ACTIVITY LEVELS FOR SERVICES

* PROPETRO HOLDING SAYS CONTINUING TO EVALUATE AND CONSIDER ADDITIONAL COST SAVING MEASURES

Source: (bit.ly/2VEaXLq)

Further company coverage: