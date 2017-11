Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc

* Prophase Labs, Inc. announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 1,700,000 shares of its common stock

* Prophase Labs Inc - ‍tender offer at a price per share of $2.30 per share​

* Prophase Labs - ‍anticipates tender offer will be launched on or before Nov 20, 2017 and will remain open for at least 20 business days