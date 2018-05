May 15 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc:

* PROPHASE LABS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY SALES $3.4 MILLION VERSUS $771,000

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS