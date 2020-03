BRIEF-Prophecy International Expects Sales Cycles To Be Longer And Purchasing Decisions To Be Delayed During Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Prophecy International Holdings Ltd :

* PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECT SALES CYCLES TO BE LONGER AND PURCHASING DECISIONS TO BE DELAYED DURING COVID-19

* PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - EXPECT IMPACT FROM DISRUPTION CAUSED BY CORONA VIRUS BUT EXTENT OF IMPACT TO BE DEPENDENT ON CERTAIN FACTORS

* PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- HAVE NO CASES OF COVID-19 AMONGST OUR STAFF

* PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - PUTTING EXISTING EXPANSION PLANS ON HOLD BUT NO OTHER ACTION IS PLANNED AT THIS STAGE