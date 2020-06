BRIEF-Prophotonix Ltd Says FY Revenue Expected At $15 Mln

June 23 (Reuters) - Prophotonix Ltd:

* PROPHOTONIX LTD - REVENUE FOR 2019 IS EXPECTED AT $15.0 MILLION (2018: $16.4 MILLION)

* PROPHOTONIX LTD - FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.1 MILLION (2018: LOSS $1.0 MILLION)

* PROPHOTONIX LTD - TRADING THROUGH FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2020 IS CONSISTENT AS THAT OVER FIRST FIVE MONTHS 2019

* PROPHOTONIX LTD - BACKLOG AT MAY 31, 2020 WAS $6.0 MILLION VERSUS BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 OF $6.3 MILLION