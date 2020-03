BRIEF-ProQR Announces Positive Findings From An Interim Analysis In The Phase 1/2 Trial Of QR-421A

March 31 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* PROQR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM AN INTERIM ANALYSIS IN THE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF QR-421A FOR USHER SYNDROME AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - QR-421A WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - PROQR ANTICIPATES ITS CASH RUNWAY WILL FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2022

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO IMPACT TIMELINES FOR PIPELINE

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - DUE TO COVID-19 CO EXPECTS DELAY IN ONGOING, SCHEDULED TRIALS, INCLUDING TRIAL OF SEPOFARSEN FOR LEBER CONGENITAL AMAUROSIS 10