May 7 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* PROQR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.32

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE EUR -0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 98.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 112.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ANTICIPATES ITS CASH RUNWAY WILL FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2022