BRIEF-ProQR Provides Enrollment Update On QR-110 Clinical Trial

April 23 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* PROQR PROVIDES ENROLLMENT UPDATE ON QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL AND HIGHLIGHTS OPHTHALMOLOGY PRESENTATIONS AT ARVO

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - TRIAL IS ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE INTERIM SIX-MONTH DATA ON SAFETY, EFFECTS ON VISION AND RETINAL STRUCTURE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - ENROLLMENT IS ON TRACK IN ONGOING PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF QR-110

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - FULL TWELVE-MONTH TREATMENT DATA FROM ALL PATIENTS EXPECTED IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: