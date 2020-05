May 7 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* Q1 NET LOSS -16.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS -14.2 MILLION EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* Q1 DILUTED EPS LOSS 0.32 EUR VERSUS 0.36 EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES ITS CASH RUNWAY WILL FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: