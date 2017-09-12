BRIEF-ProQR Therapeutics spins out Amylon Therapeutics

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics Nv:

* ProQR therapeutics - spun out Amylon Therapeutics, a privately-held company focused on development of therapies for central nervous system disorders

* ProQR Therapeutics Nv - ‍as part of deal, ProQR has granted an exclusive license to Amylon to develop therapeutics for beta amyloid related disorders​

* ProQR Therapeutics - retains majority ownership in amylon, entitled to future milestones, royalties from products developed by Amylon

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - Amylon will be led by Thomas De Vlaam as founding CEO