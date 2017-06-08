FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Proqr to present QR-010 data at European Cystic Fibrosis Society conference
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Proqr to present QR-010 data at European Cystic Fibrosis Society conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Proqr Therapeutics NV:

* Proqr to present QR-010 data at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society conference and provides an update on the ongoing phase 1b trial

* Proqr Therapeutics - cohort 7 is completed in phase 1b study, PQ-010-001, and enrollment of final cohort is expected to be completed in June 2017

* Proqr Therapeutics - topline safety, exploratory efficacy data from multiple dose cohorts in phase 1b trial pq-010-001 expected to be released in Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

