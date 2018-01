Jan 10 (Reuters) - Pro Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PROREIT ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF TRUST UNITS

* PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍OFFERING ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 10.9 MILLION TRUST UNITS AT A PRICE OF $2.30 PER UNIT​

* PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PARTIALLY FUND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS, TO REPAY CERTAIN INDEBTEDNESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: