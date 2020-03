BRIEF-Prosafe Provides Market Update On Ongoing Operations / Contracts

March 23 (Reuters) - Prosafe SE:

* REG-PROSAFE SE: MARKET UPDATE ON ONGOING OPERATIONS / CONTRACTS

* SAFE CONCORDIA: ON LOCATION AND DAYRATE, ALTHOUGH CLIENT PERSONNEL ARE DEMOBILIZED

* SAFE NOTOS: DISCONNECTED AND CLIENT PERSONNEL DEMOBILIZED. ON 95% STAND-BY DAYRATE

* SAFE EURUS: DISCONNECTED AND CLIENT PERSONNEL DEMOBILIZED. ON 95% STAND-BY DAYRATE

* VESSEL WAS READY TO MOBILIZE FROM AVERØY IN NORWAY TO SUPPORT THISTLE PROJECT FOR A 21-DAY FIRM PERIOD, BUT WAS INSTRUCTED BY CLIENT ON 20TH MARCH NOT TO MOBILIZE.

* PROSAFE WILL CLAIM FULL CONTRACT VALUE, CA. USD 2 MILLION.

* ENQUEST’S UPDATED WORKING ASSUMPTION IS NOT TO RE-START PRODUCTION AT HEATHER AND THISTLE/DEVERON FIELDS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)