March 19 (Reuters) - Prosafe Se:

* REG-PROSAFE SE: BP CHARTERS SAFE CALEDONIA FOR WEST OF SHETLAND

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT PERIOD IS APPROXIMATELY USD 13.5 MILLION​

* ‍FIVE-MONTH CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE END-MAY 2018 PROVIDING GANGWAY CONNECTED OPERATIONS TO SUPPORT HOOK UP AND COMMISSIONING ACTIVITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)