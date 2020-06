BRIEF-Prosegur Cash Board Allows Shareholders To Reinvest Interim Dividend In New Shares

June 29 (Reuters) - Prosegur Cash SA:

* BOARD APPROVES TO OFFER SHAREHOLDERS TO REINVEST THIRD 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES AT 0.02 EUROS PER SHARE (NOMINAL VALUE)

* SAYS BOARD SET MINIMUM ISSUE RATE OF 0.5 EUROS PER SHARE SO IF REFERENCE PRICE IS LOWER THAN THAT, CAPITAL INCREASE WILL HAVE NO EFFECT OR VALUE

* SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT ISSUE RATE EQUAL TO AVERAGE WEIGHTED CHANGES OF CO’S SHARES IN CONTINENTAL MARKET, IN FIVE TRADING DAYS PRIOR TO DATE OF PAYMENT OF THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2019

* SAYS REASONS FOR THE OFFER ARE THE CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION AND THE EVENTUAL STRENGTHENING OF THE CO'S EQUITY POSITION