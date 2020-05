May 26 (Reuters) - Prosegur Cash SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 28 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 76 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 86 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 415 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 432 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES FURTHER DETERIORATION OF SALES IN Q2, BETWEEN -20% AND -25% TROUGH IN APRIL-MAY

* SEES GRADUAL RECOVERY OF VOLUMES AND PRODUCTIVITY IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)