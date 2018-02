Feb 26 (Reuters) - Proshare Capital Management LLC:

* PROSHARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC PLANS TO REDUCE TARGET EXPOSURE ON TWO ETFS‍​

* PROSHARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE OF TWO OF ITS ETFS WILL CHANGE EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2HQvwMa (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)