BRIEF-Prosieben CEO Says Still Not Possible To Provide Reliable Outlook For 2020

June 10 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat.1 Media:

* CEO BEAUJEAN TELLS AGM WE WANT TO FOCUS AGAIN ON OUR CORE COMPETENCES OF ENTERTAINMENT AND INFOTAINMENT

* PROSIEBEN CEO - OUR GOAL IS TO BE THE LEADING PLAYER IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND

* PROSIEBEN CEO - GROWTH ALONE SHOULD NO LONGER BE OUR BENCHMARK, WE WANT LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY

* PROSIEBEN CEO SAYS WE HAVE DONE EVERYTHING WE CAN AND REACTED QUICKLY TO MAKE THE COMPANY ‘STORMPROOF’

* PROSIEBEN CEO - MOST OF OUR DEBT REDEMPTIONS ARE NOT DUE UNTIL APRIL 2024

* PROSIEBEN CEO - OUR DECISION TO CANCEL DIVIDEND IS A ONE-OFF, CONFIRMS POLICY IS TO PAY OUT 50% OF NET INCOME

* PROSIEBEN CEO - IT IS STILL NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE A RELIABLE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)