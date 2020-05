May 7 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE:

* SAYS CONFIRMS Q1 RESULTS

* PROSIEBEN SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE BUSINESS ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS

* PROSIEBEN SAYS RELIABLE OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND THE FULL-YEAR CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE

* PROSIEBEN ALREADY WITHDREW FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ON APRIL 22