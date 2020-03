BRIEF-Prosiebensat.1 Media Says Current CEO Max Conze To Leave With Immediate Effect

March 26 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE REORGANIZES THE COMPOSITION OF ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD; STRONGER FOCUS ON THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

* CFO RAINER BEAUJEAN TO ASSUME POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* CURRENT CEO MAX CONZE TO LEAVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* WOLFGANG LINK AND CHRISTINE SCHEFFLER APPOINTED AS NEW MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA - RETURNING PRIMARY FOCUS OF OPERATING BUSINESS TO ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR IN DACH REGION (GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND)