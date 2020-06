BRIEF-Prosight Global Entered Into A Credit Agreement

June 16 (Reuters) - ProSight Global Inc:

* PROSIGHT GLOBAL - ON JUNE 12, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PROSIGHT GLOBAL - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $165 MILLION

* PROSIGHT GLOBAL - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $35 MILLION

* PROSIGHT GLOBAL - MAY ONLY USE TERM LOAN FACILITY TO REPAY $140 MILLION OF 7.5% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES & $25 MILLION OF 6.5% SENIOR NOTES