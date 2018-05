BRIEF-Prospect Capital Announces Issuance Of $103.5 Mln Of 4.95 Pct Convertible Notes Due 2022

May 18 (Reuters) - Prospect Capital Corp:

* PROSPECT CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF $103.5 MILLION OF 4.95% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2022

* PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP - EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

* PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP - INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS