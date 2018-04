April 4 (Reuters) - Prosper One International Holdings Co Ltd:

* HE GUANGRUI RESIGNS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CEO

* MENG GUANGYIN RE-DESIGNATED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN

* ‍ LIU GUOQING RE-DESIGNATED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: