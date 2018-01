Jan 19 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc:

* PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC - AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO 5% ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC - STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OVER A TWO-YEAR PERIOD EXPIRING ON JANUARY 16, 2020