March 15 (Reuters) - Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY ‍REVENUE HK$446.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$452.9 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT FOR YEAR, AFTER TRANSACTIONS WITH UNITHOLDERS HK$486.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$306.9 MILLION​

* UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A TOTAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT OF HK$0.1780 FOR FY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: