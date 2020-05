May 22 (Reuters) - Prosperous Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* RESOLVED TO ADJUST ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY DOWNWARD IN UPCOMING MONTHS

* CAMBODIA PRODUCTION BASE WILL BE SUSPENDED GRADUALLY FOR 3 MONTHS STARTING FROM END OF MAY 2020

* TOTAL REVENUES OF GROUP FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL DOWN ABOUT 28%

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE OF GROUP