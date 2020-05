May 7 (Reuters) - ProstaLund AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT LOSS SEK 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DESPITE THE CORONA OUTBREAK, WE CAN SUMMARIZE A VERY GOOD SALES GROWTH AND GREATLY IMPROVED RESULT DURING QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)