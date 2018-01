Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prostalund Ab:

* ‍TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 3.4 MILLION SHARES WITH SUBSCRIBTION PRICE SEK 3.80 PER SHARE ​

* FULLY SUBSCRIBED ISSUE GIVE PROCEEDS OF SEK 13 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)