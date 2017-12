Dec 1 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:

* ‍DYNAMIC PEAK LIMITED TO SELL 294.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO TO BRILLIANT CHAPTER LIMITED FOR HK$82.4 MILLION ​

* ‍BRILLIANT CHAPTER FURTHER ACQUIRED AGGREGATE OF 463.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO FROM VENDORS FOR HK$129.7 MILLION​

* APPLICATION MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 4 DECEMBER 2017