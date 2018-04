April 17 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:

* TO PLACE UP TO 240 MILLION PLACING SHARES AT HK$0.27 PER PLACING SHARE

* AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF MAXIMUM NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES UNDER PLACING WILL BE HK$24 MILLION

* EXPECTED MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING OF HK$63.7 MILLION WILL BE USED FOR EXPANSION OF GROUP’S TRADING AND JEWELRY BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: