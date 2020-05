BRIEF-Protagonist - PTG-300 Treatment Shows Provides Clinically Meaningful Dose Related Control Of Hematocrit Values On Individual Patient Basis

May 7 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIAL PHASE 2 RESULTS WITH HEPCIDIN MIMETIC PTG-300 IN THE TREATMENT OF POLYCYTHEMIA VERA

* PROTAGONIST - PTG-300 TREATMENT SHOWS PROVIDES CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL DOSE RELATED CONTROL OF HEMATOCRIT VALUES ON INDIVIDUAL PATIENT BASIS

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC - ADMINISTRATION OF PTG-300 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS GENERALLY SIMILAR WITH RESULTS OF PRIOR STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: