Dec 14 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINAL PHASE 1 STUDY RESULTS WITH NOVEL HEPCIDIN MIMETIC, PTG-300

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS - PTG-300 TREATMENT WAS WELL-TOLERATED, WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES REPORTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: