Sept 20 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist Therapeutics announces preliminary phase 1 study results with novel hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - ‍expect to report final top line results of amended PTG-300 study in Q4 of 2017​

* Protagonist - ‍PTG-300 showed dose-dependent increase in blood exposure, was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities​