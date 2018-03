BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2B Propel Trial Of PTG-100

March 26 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS DISCONTINUES PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ULCERATIVE COLITIS FOLLOWING INTERIM ANALYSIS

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS - USING PRE-SPECIFIED CRITERIA, DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS OF PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF CLINICAL REMISSION

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC - NO SAFETY CONCERNS WERE NOTED IN ANALYSIS

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍DECISION FOLLOWED A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS BY AN INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE​

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PTG-100 IN CHRONIC POUCHITIS

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL UNTIL AFTER FULL REVIEW OF INTERIM DATA FROM UC PROPEL STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)