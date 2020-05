BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

May 7 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.69 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVISED AND FOCUSED DEVELOPMENT PLANS NOW PROVIDE SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2022

* SELECTS POLYCYTHEMIA VERA INDICATION FOR PIVOTAL DEVELOPMENT OF PTG-300 BASED ON ROBUST CLINICAL RESPONSES

* DISCONTINUING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR PTG-300 IN BETA-THALASSEMIA AND MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES

* GUIDANCE HAS BEEN CURRENTLY SUSPENDED ON A TIMELINE FOR STUDY COMPLETION FOR PTG-200

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WERE $117.5 MILLION