March 16 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS - AGREED TO CONDUCT FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH KIRIN HOLDINGS TO EVALUATE PRODUCTION OF NOVEL COMPLEX PROTEIN UTILIZING PROCELLEX

* PROTALIX - KIRIN WILL PROVIDE RESEARCH FUNDING FOR CO'S SCIENTISTS TO CONDUCT CELL LINE ENGINEERING, PROTEIN EXPRESSION STUDIES ON TARGET PROTEIN